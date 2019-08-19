|
Eugene "Gene" Francis Drzycimski
Oshkosh - A week after the funeral Mass of his beloved wife Mary Ann, Eugene "Gene" Francis Drzycimski, Jr., age 89, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019, at his home under the care of Home Care Assistance and Ascension at Home Hospice. His passing was eased by the loving presence of his two daughters, Mary Drzycimski-Finn and Krista Hawley, and his son-in-law, Thomas Finn.
Gene was born on April 2, 1930, in Milwaukee, WI, to Eugene Francis and Cecilia (Drozniakiewicz) Drzycimski. After graduating from Marquette University High School in 1948 and Marquette University in 1952, Gene became a corporal in the U.S. Armed Forces, completing Signal School at Fort Monmouth, NJ, and participating in "Operation Teapot" nuclear weapons testing at Fort Huachuca, AZ. During his service Gene received a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal. In 1955, he was transferred to the Army Reserve; Gene was honorably discharged in August 1961.
In 1963, James "Jim" Murphy introduced Gene to his sister, Mary Ann. Three dates later, Gene and Mary Ann were engaged; they married on July 18, 1964, at Mother of Good Council Church and spent 55 wonderful years together. After living in Corvallis, OR; Lawrence, KS; and New Berlin, WI, they settled in Oshkosh, WI, in 1970, where they lived a life full of fishing, boating, gardening, swimming, traveling, raising their daughters, and enjoying time with loved ones.
Gene earned his Master's Degree in Business Administration in 1959 from Marquette University and was awarded his PhD in Business Administration in 1966 from Michigan State University. He taught at Oregon State University, The University of Kansas, and Marquette University; in 1970 Gene was recruited by the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh to create their MBA program. Gene's career was filled with distinction: he was a leader in Beta Gamma Sigma, the international business honor society; directed the Center for Administration in the Public Sector and the Center for Public Financial Administration; served as interim dean of the College; presented at national conferences; co-authored textbooks; and expanded the College's MBA program throughout the UW-system. In 1994, Gene retired as a Professor of Finance to spend time with his family, travel, and pursue the second great love of his life—fishing.
Gene was happiest on the water. Seeing the sunrise over Lake Michigan, a cup of steaming tea in one hand, a donut in the other, and fishing lines trailing out behind the gently bobbing boat filled his soul with joy. From childhood onward, Gene's greatest friends were those with whom he spent time on the water. His family members were ardent fisherpeople, and for their honeymoon, Gene and Mary Ann canoed the Boundary Waters between the US and Canada. Just weeks before his death, Gene shared his grandchildren's happiness in the bass they caught off the dock in their Bapa's backyard.
Gene came from a musical family. As a young man he performed at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, and singing show tunes with friends around the piano or hymns at church gave him great joy. He loved and was extraordinarily proud of his three grandchildren, delighting in their academic, athletic, theatrical, and musical achievements. With family and friends, Gene traveled to Ireland, New Zealand, Saipan, Belize, Grenada, Costa Rica, and more. Gene had a sweet tooth and loved Mary Ann's homemade baked goods, especially her pies and frosted brownies. His faith gave purpose to his life and informed everything he did.
Gene is survived by his daughters, Mary Drzycimski-Finn and Krista Hawley; his sons-in-law, Thomas Finn and Nathaniel Hawley; his grandchildren; Tayah, Maxwell "Max," and Sera Ann Hawley; his brother, John (Marie) Drzycimski; his sister, Mary (Bradley) Merrill; his brothers-in-law, James "Jim" (Helen) Murphy and Donald "Don" Horning; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Gene rejoins his dear wife, Mary Ann, who preceded him in death by fifteen days. He was also predeceased by his parents; his nephew, Joseph Merrill; his sisters-in-law, Kathleen "Katy" Horning and Nora Renner; and his brother-in-law Franklin "Frank" Renner.
Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Dr., Oshkosh, WI, 54904. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating his life will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Tom Long as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a gesture to honor Gene's life may contribute in his name to the or Wisconsin Public Radio.
We will miss you dearly.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019