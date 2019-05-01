|
Eugene Klimke
Berlin - Eugene Chester Klimke, age 83, of Berlin, died peacefully on Friday April 26, 2019 with family by his side.
He was born March 19, 1936, in Packwaukee WI, the son of Chester and Lorraine Klimke. Eugene was a 1954 graduate of Endeavor High School. He served his country in the U.S Army from September 2, 1954 to September 1, 1962. One June 27, 1959, he was united in marriage to Phyllis (Audrey) Wicks at Saint Michaels Catholic Church of Berlin.
Eugene worked at Wilson-Hurd, as a milkman for Sealtest, and later was employed by Chapmans (Perfex) as a machinist. In his early retirement years, he worked part-time for David J. Frank Landscape Contracting.
He was a member of All Saints Catholic Parish and Holy Name Society of Berlin, Wells Krause VFW Post # 2925 and a life member and Third Degree Knight of Father Fiss Council #1547 Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Berlin Boat Club and a Boy Scout leader of Troop 32 in his past years.
Eugene enjoyed sports and watching the Packers and Badgers and going to Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers baseball games. He loved wood working, camping, deer hunting, boating, snowmobiling, traveling, playing cards and bingo, going to casinos, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Randy (Lucy) Klimke of Berlin, Becky (Bob) Pence of Berlin and Cindy (Tim) Armatoski of Columbus; and his beloved special friend Pat Durrant of Berlin. Also survived by his loving grandchildren, Brent Klimke, Joshua and Jacob Pence, Aaren and Mikayla Armatoski; five great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law; sister-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey, on July 20, 1999; his parents; one sister, Mary Herrick; and his beloved dog Hooch.
Funeral services with the Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Parish in Berlin with Father David Greenfield officiating.
Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., at Wiecki-Skipchak funeral home in Berlin.
Burial with military honors performed by Berlin VFW Wells-Krause Post # 2925 will follow at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery of Berlin.
The family is grateful to the wonderful staff at Brown Wilcox for the care and kindness they provided to Eugene the past two and half years.
