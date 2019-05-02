|
|
Eugene Klimke
Berlin - Eugene Chester Klimke, age 83, of Berlin, died peacefully on Friday April 26, 2019 with family by his side.
He was born March 19, 1936, in Packwaukee WI, the son of Chester and Lorraine Klimke. Eugene was a 1954 graduate of Endeavor High School. He served his country in the U.S Army from September 2, 1954 to September 1, 1962. On June 27, 1959, he was united in marriage to Phyllis (Ann) Wicks at Saint Michaels Catholic Church of Berlin.
Funeral services with the Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Parish in Berlin with Father David Greenfield officiating.
Visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., at Wiecki-Skipchak funeral home in Berlin.
Burial with military honors performed by Berlin VFW Wells-Krause Post # 2925 will follow at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery of Berlin.
For online memorial video and guestbook please go to wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 2, 2019