Oshkosh - Eugene L. Much, age 88, passed away on June 18, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center. He was born to the late Fred and Lillian (Krause) Much on October 9, 1930. He was a machinist with Triangle Machine manufacturing and a member at Martin Lutheran. He enjoyed playing sheepshead with his buddies and hunting and fishing in his younger days. He loved spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Eugene is survived by his sister, Elaine Schnieder; grandchildren, Crystal Cardell and Valerie Scofield; and great-grandchildren, Starlight Cardell, Samantha Scofield, and Ryan Scofield Jr.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his children, Ricki Much and Laurie Brito; and siblings, Russell Much and Jeannette Dahms.
A service for Eugene will be held at Lake View Memorial Park Chapel (2786 Algoma Blvd) on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2PM. A visitation will be held from noon until the time of service. A burial will take place following the service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 20, 2019