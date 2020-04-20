|
Oshkosh - Evan Charles Ponzer, age 88, passed away April 8th, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born to the late Emil and Edna (Bartel) Ponzer in Bloomfield, Wisconsin on November 26th, 1931. Evan graduated from Oshkosh High School class of 1949. He served in the Marines from January of 1952 - 1954. He married Beverly A. Herring on October 25th, 1952 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin at St. John's Lutheran Church. Together they had three sons. Evan spent his career at Paine Lumber Company from 1954 - 1973, the Oshkosh Public Library from 1954 - 1973, Oshkosh Corp. from 1984 - 1996, and owned his business Lakeview Small Engine from 1973 - 1984. Evan was a very hard worker; he was always there for his family and whenever there was a need, he could fix anything. He enjoyed doing things with Bev including quilting, gardening, canning and trips to visit family and friends.
Evan is survived by his wife of 67 years, Beverly; three sons Ron, Mike (Tammy), Doug (Kathie); eight grandchildren Tricia and Mike (Danielle) Ponzer, Karon (Jake) Meyer, Kris, Brian, Andrew, Sarah, and Daniel Ponzer; Three great grandchildren Dylan and Norah Meyer and Oliver Ponzer; brothers-in-law Norman and Kenneth Herring; sisters-in-law Lois Bielmeier, Barbara Mohling, and Linda Grefsheim; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. In addition to his parents, Evan was preceded in death by his brother, Myron Ponzer; brother-in-law, Robert "Floyd" (Doris) Herring, Raymond Bielmeier, Alan Grefsheim and sister-in-law, Bevie Herring.
Due to the ongoing public health concerns, a private service will be held by the family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 20 to Apr. 29, 2020