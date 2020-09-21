Oshkosh - Evelyn L. Davis, 97, passed away on Sept 19, 2020. She was born Oct 12, 1920 to the late Edward and Marjorie (Schweger) Payne. Floyd A. Davis Feb 12, 1944 and Oshkosh. He preceded her in death Dec 11, 1981. Among her hobbies she enjoyed sewing in previous years, knitting, needlepoint/embroidery and genealogy. In 1983 the opportunity arose for her to visit England, meet newfound relatives and see the place of origin of her paternal roots. Survivors include two sons, Keith, Bradley (Sharon) Davis, Oshkosh; two daughters, Kathleen (Paul) Dumke, Winneconne, WI. and Dr. Paula Davis-Searles (Daniel), Durham, NC. six grandchildren; Dr. Shannon Davis Foust (Chad), Omro, WI, Chase Davis, Oshkosh, Nathan and Joshua Dumke, Aaron and Laura Searles. Four great grandchildren Alyssa Pitzen, Riley, Landon, and Francis Foust and one great great grandchild, Carson Pitzen. Also surviving her as a sister, Aileen Duex, Oshkosh; one nephew Edward Duex, Neenah; three grand nephews, Jason (Sunshine) Deux, Denver, CO, Anthony and Timothy Deux, Las Vegas, NV and one great grandniece Briella Deux Denver. One nephew, Darrell Deux preceded her in death. At her request there will be no Funeral Service. Cremation will take place. Konrad-Behlman funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be at Lakeview Memorial Park.