|
|
Evelyn Nachtrab
Oshkosh - Evelyn "Evie" L. Nachtrab, age 93 of Oshkosh, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was born on December 31, 1925 to the late Kurt and Lillian (Koplitz) Basler. Evie married Marvin Nachtrab on September 29, 1945 and their marriage was blessed with two sons.
Evie was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She worked at Miles Kimball for over 20 years as a customer service representative. Evie enjoyed spending time with her cat, Snookie, scoping out flea markets and antique shops as well as gardening, she especially loved her flowers. When Marvin and Evie lived in Florida, they enjoyed their time selling plants and woodworking pieces handcrafted by Marvin. Together they owned and operated "The Chair Shop" in Florida.
Evie is survived by her loving children, Steven (Donna) and Merlin (Rosalie) Nachtrab; grandchildren, Sherri (Ellis) Keele, Diana Nachtrab and Michelle (Jeff) Maki; great-grandchildren, Treston (Rachel) Nachtrab, Christian, Nicholas, Cheyanne and Amaryllis Maki, Ariana, Danica and Elexis Keele; great-great grandson, Michael LaGrone. She is further survived by nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Evie was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, and four brothers. Private family services will be held.
A special thanks to Evie's nurse, Ashlee from Ascension Hospice. Your kindness and compassion have been unmatched. Also, thank you to the staff from Eastbrooke Manor Assisted Living for the care provided to Evie.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019