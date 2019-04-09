Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Borth United Methodist Church
W304 Cty Rd D
Berlin, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Borth United Methodist Church
W304 Cty Rd D
Berlin, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Haase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn R. Haase


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn R. Haase Obituary
Evelyn R. Haase

Borth - Evelyn R. Haase, age 89, died Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Evelyn was born on May 6, 1929, the daughter of Homer & Lenore (Robinson) Posorske. On May 27, 1950, she married Merlin Haase and she lived the next 69 years on the family's Century farm in Borth. Evelyn dedicated her life to homemaking and the nurturing of her family. Her other interests included watching the Brewers, gardening, bird watching, baking, Girls Weekends, camping with her family, and trips to the cabin.

Survivors include daughters, Ruth Haase, of Delavan; Judy (Will) Kasuboski, Brenda (Jeff) Baxter, both of Berlin; daughter-in-law, Sue Haase, of Borth; grandchildren, Kevin (Heather) Haase, Ryan Haase, Chris Haase, Laura (Dan) Brellenthin, Andy (Sarah) Kasuboski, Claire (Josh) Wendt, Jeremy (Jamie) Baxter, and Jason Baxter; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Kolby Haase; Charlie and Hattie Kasuboski; Katie, Amber, Riley, and Ben Brellenthin; Ebbie Baxter; sister Donna Moldenhauer; sisters-in-law, Donna Albright, of Berlin; Luella Remmel, Ina Mae (Gaylord) Remmel, all of Oshkosh.

Evelyn was preceded in death by Merlin in 2006; and her sons, John in 1987, and Jim in 2005; her parents; sisters, Ellen and Gwen; brothers, Howard, Burt and Dale.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. Visitation will continue on Friday, April 12 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Borth United Methodist Church W304 Cty Rd D Berlin. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Becky Kindschi officiating. Burial will follow in the Borth Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials will be established at the Borth United Methodist Church and Borth Cemetery.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now