Evelyn Seffern
Van Dyne - Evelyn R. "Evie" Seffern, 94, of Van Dyne, died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. She was born in West Bend on Monday, October 20, 1924, a daughter of Edward and Louise (Heider) Schaetzel. Evie was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in West Bend. She attended St. Peter's Lutheran School and was a 1942 graduate of Winnebago Lutheran Academy. On Sunday, October 29, 1944, Evie was united in marriage to Elmer "Mike" Seffern at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on Friday, December 23, 2011.
Evie worked at the Beer Hut, Infants Socks, and retired from SNC Manufacturing in Oshkosh. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Van Dyne. Evie sang in the choir and was the sunshine lady.
Survivors include her two children, Douglas Seffern of Van Dyne and Kathy (Norbert) Hoerth of Rosendale; five grandchildren, Michael (Stacy) Seffern of Morton, Ill, Kristin Seffern (fiancé Frank Russo) of Franklin, Wis., Mark Seffern of Milwaukee, Angela (Kevin) Engel of Rosendale and Martin Hoerth (Desiree Oakley) of Minneapolis; and five great-grandchildren, Haley, Autumn, and Eva Engel, and Jacob and Caden Seffern. She is further survived by a brother, Clayton (Grace) Schaetzel of Naples, Fla.; three sisters, Myrtle (Franklin) Gauger of Germantown, Virgilyn Driscoll of Oconomowoc and Marilyn Johnson of Lone Tree, Colo.; three sisters-in-law, Lois Schaetzel of Lomira, Marianne Schaetzel and June Schaetzel, both of Fond du Lac; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers, Leroy Schaetzel, Lyle Schaetzel and Byron Schaetzel; three brothers-in-law, Pat Driscoll, Eugene Johnson and Herbert Seffern; two sisters-in-law, Jeanette Seffern and Pam Schaetzel; her daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Seffern; two nephews and a niece.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church, N7987 Town Hall Rd. in Eldorado. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM with Rev. Aaron Odya officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 16, 2019