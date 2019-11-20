|
|
Fay McCarthy
Oshkosh - Fay E. McCarthy, age 64, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born in Oshkosh on February 16, 1955 to Floyd and Jean (Lubinski) McCarthy. On February 20, 1998 she married Ronald Bullock in Oshkosh. Fay was well known for being a cashier at Pick-N-Save for over 20 years. She enjoyed her vacations with Ron and was known to love all animals. Fay will be remembered for her positive outlook on Life and her amazing attitude and courage in her last days. Fay was an exemplary human being and had a huge smile to all who know her. She will be dearly missed.
Fay is survived by her husband, Ron; mother, Jean; brothers: Martin McCarthy, Morgan McCarthy and Matthew McCarthy; and her favorite parakeet, Paul. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd.
It was Fay's wish to be cremated with no services.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019