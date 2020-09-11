1/1
Faye B. Lindemann
1946 - 2020
Oshkosh - Faye B. Lindemann, age 73 of Oshkosh, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born in St. Paul, MN on September 12, 1946 to the late Vernon and Bernice (Fritze) Kuehn. Faye married David Lindemann November 18, 1967 in Cottage Grove, MN and their marriage was blessed with two sons.

Faye worked as a registered nurse at various places throughout her life. She ended her career as the Director of Nursing Services at the Omro Care Center.

In her younger years, Faye enjoyed boating, swimming, and visiting the Mississippi River. She sang in Sweet Adeline's for many years and was instrumental in setting up the music department at St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Faye and David created many happy memories together raising llamas and goats for fun. Later in life, she lived in Florida, where she met many wonderful people. She loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Faye is survived by her sons, Jason (Katie) and Jeff (Patty) Lindemann; grandchildren, Loren (Alexandra), Madison, Julia, Kendall, Lilliana, and Luca Lindemann; brother, Ronald (Donna) Kuehn; sister, Carol (Donald) May.

In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, David.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. Private inurnment will take place at Cottage Grove Cemetery, in Cottage Grove, MN.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Association in honor of Faye.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
