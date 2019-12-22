Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Felix Almaraz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felix Almaraz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felix Almaraz Obituary
Felix Almaraz

Oshkosh - Felix Almaraz, age 78 passed away on December 21, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family. He is survived by his four children: Lupe Anne Banghardt, Liz Grinage, Penny Allen and John Almaraz; former spouse, Judy Almaraz; sister, Oralia Laferty; nieces: Linda (Jay) Edson and Lisa Meier; and nephew, Larry Laferty. Felix was preceded in death by his father, Jose Maria Almaraz; and mother, Guadalupe Almaraz. Felix enjoyed fishing, traveling, and looking for antiques. Felix was always willing to give to anyone anything he possessed. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Marshall, MI.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felix's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -