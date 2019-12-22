|
Felix Almaraz
Oshkosh - Felix Almaraz, age 78 passed away on December 21, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family. He is survived by his four children: Lupe Anne Banghardt, Liz Grinage, Penny Allen and John Almaraz; former spouse, Judy Almaraz; sister, Oralia Laferty; nieces: Linda (Jay) Edson and Lisa Meier; and nephew, Larry Laferty. Felix was preceded in death by his father, Jose Maria Almaraz; and mother, Guadalupe Almaraz. Felix enjoyed fishing, traveling, and looking for antiques. Felix was always willing to give to anyone anything he possessed. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Marshall, MI.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019