Fern Nelda Kallin
Sturgeon Bay - Fern Nelda Kallin, 84, of Sturgeon Bay, was called to be with the Lord in Heaven and was reunited with her husband, Vernon, December 10, 2019, after a brief illness.
She born September 30, 1935 in Manitowoc, the daughter of Erwin Frederick Folletz and Nelda Floral (Peterson) Folletz. Fern graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1953. She married Vernon Russell Kallin on September 11, 1954. They celebrated 50 years of marriage together. Vernon passed away February 3, 2005.
Fern was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, favorite aunt, and friend. She made sure to have meaningful unconditional relationships with the people she loved, especially her children. Fern enjoyed attending musical or sporting events for her grandchildren.
She has been living in Sturgeon Bay, WI since 1975 and was known as the "fun lunch lady" at Sturgeon Bay High School from 1978 until she retired when she was 62.
Fern was also very involved in The United Methodist Church. During her years of devotion to the Church she was active in many Women's Circles, Prayer Circles, and Craft Clubs. Fern enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, macramé, and many other crafts. Her work was beautiful. Fern also enjoyed many large family gatherings and the outdoors: including cross country skiing, hiking, being at a lake, and spending time in the beauty of Cave Point.
Her love will live on in the hearts of her children, Keith (Lori) Kallin of Waukesha, Richard (Mary) Kallin of Little Sturgeon, Nelda (Michael) Murphy of Ann Arbor, MI, and Russell (Kriss) Kallin of Kolberg; grandchildren, Douglas (Kim), Amanda (Adam), Michael, and Ryan, Kory and Cari (Eric), Thomas, and Hunter and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Leo, Luca, Bailey, Nickolas, Lukas, and Briella; siblings, Gerald (Sue) Folletz of Oshkosh and Joyce (Tom) Eberhart of Pickett; siblings-in-law, Donald Bartelt of Oshkosh, Pearl Folletz of Newton, and Jeanie (Clint) Roberts of Menasha. other relatives; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Leroy Folletz, Carol Bartelt, and Shirley (Verdon) Hatch.
Fern will be laid to rest in Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh, beside her husband, Vernon. The committal service will be private for family with Rev. Kenneth Boettcher of the United Methodist Church in Sturgeon Bay, officiating.
Memorials may be given in Fern's honor for the United Methodist Church in Sturgeon Bay (836 Michigan St., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235) or Feed and Clothe My People (P.O. Box 741, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235).
"Our family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the ICU nurses and staff at Door County Medical Center for the wonderful compassionate care you gave to our mother."
Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay is assisting the Kallin family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Fern may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2019