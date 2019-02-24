|
|
Oshkosh - Florence "Sam" A. Mueller Hetue, age 91 passed away peacefully on Friday February 22, 2019. She was born on January 3, 1928 in Alexandria Minnesota, the daughter of Wallace and Aurella (Coykendall) Sammons. She married Donald W. Mueller on Novemeber 1, 1947. Donald preceded her in death on March 3, 1993. Florence married Kenneth Hetue on June 10, 1995 and he preceded her in death on October 14, 2001.
In addition to being a homemaker, Florence will long be remembered for her deep love and appreciation for all kinds of music. And because music was so very important to her, Florence instilled that same love and appreciation in her 4 children. She spent countless hours at her piano, often surrounded by her kids with everyone singing joyfully. These were among Florence's most cherished memories. Florence was also an avid reader and as quickly as she finished one book, she was beginning another. She was also a very good cook specializing in preparing "comfort food". And because she was quite the "fisher-woman", she always knew how to prepare anything and everything that was caught.
Florence was a long time member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Oshkosh. She very much enjoyed being part of the ECW(Episcopal Christian Women) and of course she sang in the church choir for many many years. Being an Elks Lady was important to Florence as well. She made many dear friends through the Elks Club, and those friendships withstood the test of time.
Florence is survived by her son, Steven(Mary Ellen Wonders)Mueller, daughters: Barbara(Steven)Stahl, and Janet Kay; grandchildren: Eric(Mary Beth)Gordon, Nicole(Shane)Rosenow, Andrea Mueller, Jesse(Phillip)Karpowitz, Jenn(Lisa Cook)Hergert, Jason(significant other,Christy)Scott; step-grandchildren:Christopher Stahl and Michael(Ady)Stahl, and fifteen great grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Kenneth(Susan)Sammons, sister, Donna(James)Tilly, son-in-law, Phillip Hergert, and sister in law Eleanor Sammons.
In addition to Donald Mueller and Kenneth Hetue, Florence was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Jo Hergert and her brothers, Richard, James and Douglas Sammons.
A funeral service celebrating Florence's life will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church(311 Division St) on Thursday, February 28, 2019 @11:00am with Rev. Chris Arnold officiating. A visitation will be held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home(Westside-100 Lake Pointe Dr)on Wednesday February 27, 2019 from 4pm - 6pm and again at Trinity Episcopal Church on Thursday February 28, 2019 from 10am until the time of service. Burial will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.
The family wishes to thank both the staff at Bethel Home and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of Florence, especially in her last days.
A memorial for Florence has been established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 24, 2019