Florence Brickham
Oshkosh - On November 7th, 2018, Florence Brickham passed after prolonged health issues while living with her son in Maine. She was the daughter of John and Martha Eberberger. Born on May 18, 1925 in Oshkosh, she was married to Richard E. Brickham at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on July 12, 1947. Florence graduated from Oshkosh High School, class of 1943. She attended LACC, Los Angeles, California, University of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, and Fox Valley Technical College. She loved going to school and learning new things. Florence always joked about being a "perpetual" student. During her working years she was employed in the offices of Miles Kimball Co., Oshkosh Insulators, Bill Lemberger Frog Farm, King Industries and a few others. She loved to sew most of all and being a seamstress and quilter for countless family and friends. Florence was a volunteer at the Oshkosh Senior Center for 15 years. Her talents were put to good use in making quilts with the Wisconsin Warmers for the needy and residents of the area nursing homes. Her talents were not limited to sewing, she also danced with the Sugar and Spice group at the Oshkosh Senior Center. They performed at the area retirement homes as well as the Senior Center. Florence also enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Lakeshore Ladies Golf League and Farview Ladies League. Flo and her husband, Dick, often enjoyed "luncheon dates" together and their daily 3 games of cribbage. Together, they built the house they lived in for 68 years. They also enjoyed traveling across the country and occasionally, to foreign lands. In their earlier years, Flo and her husband Dick pursued snowmobiling and cross country skiing with friends in northern Wisconsin. Of course, they were lifelong Packer fans.
She is survived by and her memory will be cherished by two sons, Joseph (Shirley) Brickham of Millinocket, Maine, and Richard J. (Jane) Brickham of Omro; other relatives include special nieces and nephews, Judy Bochinski, Steven Demler, Jerry Demler, Sue Bochinski and Mary Beyer. Grandchildren are Charles Brickham, Portsmouth, NH, Michelle Brickham, Oshkosh, Lisa Laabs, Winneconne, and Scott O'Connell of Oshkosh and five great-grandchildren. Florence had a zest for life and all of it's possibilities. She is loved by many, both family and dear friends.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents, John and Martha Ebersberger, her husband Richard E. "Dick", an infant son, Peter. Also preceding Florence were eight sisters, Sister M. Bennett, Therese Gray, Elsie Beck, Gertrude Miller, Marian Kinderman, Georgiana Demler, Delores George, Margaret, and three brothers, John, Joseph and Cy (Bud) Ebersberger.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11 am in St. Jude Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, corner of 6th and Knapp Streets in Oshkosh. A time of visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 am until the time of Mass. A luncheon will follow at LaSure's Banquet Hall, 3125 S. Washburn St. after the Mass. For more information you may contact Joe Brickham at 207-723-3886.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 14, 2019