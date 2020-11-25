1/1
Florence Carolyn Milam
Florence Carolyn Milam

Hopkinsville, KY - Florence Carolyn Milam, 78, of Hopkinsville, KY and formerly of Oshkosh, died at 3:35 pm Friday, October 23, 2020 at her residence.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville is in charge of the arrangements.

A native of Cerulean, KY she was born June 23, 1942 the daughter of the late Arval Poindexter and Laura Louise Watson Poindexter. She worked as an early childhood specialist caring for children with special educational and developmental needs. She taught child psychology on a college level and she was a private music teacher. She was an accomplished musician and harpist having played in many churches and venues in the community. She was also a member of Sinking Fork Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her son: Michael (Ashley) Milam in 2015.

Survivors include her husband: Robert "Bob" Milam, formerly of Shepherdsville, KY; her son: Charles "Chuck" (Lindsay) Milam of Hopkinsville, KY; and her three grandchildren: Jack Milam, Ben Milam, and Thomas Milam.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army of Hopkinsville or Pennyroyal Hospice of Hopkinsville, KY.




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
