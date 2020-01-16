|
|
Berlin - Florence Kathryn Beardsley, age 86, of Berlin, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
She was born May 23, 1933, in Lemars, IA, the daughter of Arthur and Bertha Wendt Dorr. Florence was a 1951 graduate of Marcus High School in IA and furthered her schooling by graduating from Beauty School. On June 12, 1954, she was united in marriage to Ronald Beardsley.
Florence enjoyed being a cook for Monroe High School and a beautician. She was very active in the churches she belonged to over the years where her husband, Ron served, especially with LWML and in the kitchen preparing funeral meals along with cooking for the Lutheran schools. Florence was a former member of Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Brighton, MI, and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Auroraville.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald; four children, Mark Beardsley, Karen (Mark) Jolley, Rev. Brian (Michelle) Beardsley and Gregg Beardsley; seven grandchildren, Christopher Jolley, Stephen Jolley, Brian Beardsley, Joshua (Brook) Beardsley, Nathan (Nicki) Beardsley, David (Heidi) Beardsley and Aimee (Casey) Ebert; one granddaughter-in-law, Kass Beardsley; 10 great-grandchildren, Olivia, Conor, Silas, Grayson, Jadyn, Christian, Asher, Karis, Wyatt & Elijah; and two sisters, Phyllis Consoer and Dorothy Ebert. Florence was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Timothy Beardsley; and four brothers, Wayne, Stewart, Arnie and Karl Dorr.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Auroraville. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Brian Beardsley officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Memorials may be directed to Lutheran Hour Ministries and St. John Lutheran School in Berlin. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020