Florence King
Oshkosh - Florence King, 97, a lifetime Omro resident, died at Park View Health Center on April 9, 2020.
She was born on September 25, 1922 in the Town of Rushford. Florence was the fifth of seven children born to Frank and Maggie (Maslowski) Kallas. After graduation from Omro High School in 1940, Florence enrolled in Green Lake County Normal and completed a two-year teacher training program in 1942. In 1945, she married Ronald King. They celebrated sixty years of marriage seven months prior to his death in 2005.
Florence's teaching career began in a one room country school and was twice interrupted when her children were born. She taught for two years at Sunset School in Oshkosh and ended her teaching career in 1985 at H.B. Patch Elementary School in Omro after teaching 2nd grade for 16 years. During those teaching years she enrolled at the university of Wisconsin at Oshkosh and received a Bachelor of Science in education in 1970.
Florence loved her family and community and was a good neighbor and friend to many. A long time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, she was active in the women's group. She was also a member of Omro Women's Service Organization.
A woman of simple pleasures, Florence enjoyed traveling with Ronald. For many years the abundance of their garden was shared with neighbors and friends. Her experiences were many and her recall of family and community was great. Her stories will be forever treasured by her family. She was forever young at heart and will be remembered for apple pie, the broom trick, and a good game of cards.
She is survived by her six children, Kay (Jim) Demler, of Palmyra, WI, Sallie Porto, Thomas King, Dennis (Chris) King, all of Oshkosh, Alan (Kerry) King of Daphne, Alabama, and Kelly (Heidi Kivi) King of Oshkosh. A devoted grandma and great grandma, Florence is also survived by grandchildren, Amanda Demler, Kendra Demler, Tristan Porto (Kara Kirchhoff), Angela (Mike O'Brien) Porto, Blythe (Dave) Thews, Leah (Waldner) Saint-Fort, Robert (Amanda) King, Riley (Jill) King, Adam (Carrie Wegehaupt) King, Lucas (Sara) King, Mariah (Ryan) Weber, Abby (Marcus) Richards, and Clayton (Emily Raddatz) King. Fourteen great grandchildren complete the family. Florence was looking forward to the birth of great grandchild number fifteen in August.
Florence is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Ardyce Zillges of Oshkosh and Phyllis Williams of Omro. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by special family member and friend, Diane Jungwirth; her sisters, Gen Hass and Dorothy Coats; and four brothers, Paul, Stanley, Harry, and Leonard Kallas as well as five brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law and their spouses.
A Private family service has been held.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.
Florence's family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Park View for the care and support given to her and her family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020