John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:45 PM
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin
Berlin - Florence K. Reed, age 89 of Berlin, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Country Villa Assisted Living in Omro, surrounded with the love of her family.

A Funeral service with the Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin, with Father David Greenfield officiating.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Florence on

Monday October 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin, with a parish rosary to be recited at 6:45 p.m. and may also visit at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m., before we leave for the services at the church.

Burial will be held following a luncheon at the Parish at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery of Berlin.

A complete notice will follow.

Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home

116 South Adams Ave.

Downtown, Berlin, Wisconsin 54923

920-361-2050

www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 3, 2019
