Florence Reed
Berlin - Florence K. Reed, age 89 of Berlin, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Country Villa Assisted Living in Omro, surrounded with the love of her family.
A Funeral service with the Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin, with Father David Greenfield officiating.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Florence on
Monday October 7, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin, with a parish rosary to be recited at 6:45 p.m. and may also visit at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m., before we leave for the services at the church.
Burial will be held following a luncheon at the Parish at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery of Berlin.
A complete notice will follow.
