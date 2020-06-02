Florence T. Miller
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence T. Miller

Oshkosh - Florence Miller, age 88, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully at her home with her family at her side on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born on December 26, 1931, in Montello, a daughter of the late Hubert and Hilda Kurkowski. She lived in Montello and Menasha before moving to Oshkosh with her husband, Thomas, where they lived for the rest of their lives. Florence was an avid reader, a true Packers and Brewers fan. She was a longtime member of Lakeside Quilt Guild and participated in many craft shows.

She is survived by and her memory will be cherished by her children, Mark (Jean) Miller, Mary (Joseph) Dietrich, and Michele (Timothy) Zick; as well as three grandsons, Anthony Miller, Nicholas (Tessa) and Zachary (Valerie) Williams; and a granddaughter, Rachel Miller. She is further survived by her sister, Donna (Don) Booher; brother, Ken (Kaye) Kurkowski, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, and a brother, Paul.

A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 4-6:30 pm in the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh, WI 54904. A prayer service will be held on Thursday at 6:30 pm in the funeral home. It is asked that social distancing be observed during the visitation. A private family Mass celebrating her life will be celebrated in Most Blessed Sacrament Parish (St. Peter's Catholic Church). Fr. Jerome Pastors as celebrant. The family will be live streaming the Mass on Friday, June 5, 2020. If you have any questions please check with a family member. Entombment will be in Lake View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved