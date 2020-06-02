Florence T. MillerOshkosh - Florence Miller, age 88, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully at her home with her family at her side on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born on December 26, 1931, in Montello, a daughter of the late Hubert and Hilda Kurkowski. She lived in Montello and Menasha before moving to Oshkosh with her husband, Thomas, where they lived for the rest of their lives. Florence was an avid reader, a true Packers and Brewers fan. She was a longtime member of Lakeside Quilt Guild and participated in many craft shows.She is survived by and her memory will be cherished by her children, Mark (Jean) Miller, Mary (Joseph) Dietrich, and Michele (Timothy) Zick; as well as three grandsons, Anthony Miller, Nicholas (Tessa) and Zachary (Valerie) Williams; and a granddaughter, Rachel Miller. She is further survived by her sister, Donna (Don) Booher; brother, Ken (Kaye) Kurkowski, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, and a brother, Paul.A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 4-6:30 pm in the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh, WI 54904. A prayer service will be held on Thursday at 6:30 pm in the funeral home. It is asked that social distancing be observed during the visitation. A private family Mass celebrating her life will be celebrated in Most Blessed Sacrament Parish (St. Peter's Catholic Church). Fr. Jerome Pastors as celebrant. The family will be live streaming the Mass on Friday, June 5, 2020. If you have any questions please check with a family member. Entombment will be in Lake View Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.