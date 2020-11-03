1/1
Frances M. Bostwick
Frances M. Bostwick

Oshkosh - Frances M. Bostwick, age 88 of Oshkosh, passed away at Mercy Medical Center on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1932 to the late Hugo and Marie (Pollock) Reif in Oshkosh.

After raising her five children, Frances went back to school and eventually began working for Winnebago County Social Services. She spent over 20 years working for the county, where she retired as a secretary. Frances was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, and always looked forward to attending the St. Mary site for Mass on Sundays. Frances cherished her family and will be deeply missed by them!

Frances is survived by her children, Kathrine (Robert) Wiseapple, Julie McHugh (Joe), Kenneth (Mary) Bostwick, Samuel (Rebecca) Bostwick, and Angela (James) Beck; grandchildren, Thomas, Carrie, Jessica, Timothy, Tina, Curt, Mechell, Sheilis, Aaron, Valerie, and Nick; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Rosemary and Suzie.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her infant son, Junior; grandsons, Donny and Billy; sisters, Patricia, Lolly, and Caroline; brothers, Hugo Jr, James, and John; special friend, Fr. Roland Stenzil.

A graveside service will take place at Noon on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Ellenwood Cemetery.

A memorial will be established.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Psalm 23:4

We love you mom!






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
