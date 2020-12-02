Frances "Fran" M. Krueger
Lone Rock/Plain - Frances "Fran" M. Krueger, age 68, entered into God's loving arms surrounded by her family on Monday, November 30, 2020 at her home. She was born in Oshkosh to the late Herbert and Anita (Behn) Geffers on August 26, 1952. In June 1971, Frances married the love of her life Frederick who lovingly cared for her until her journey on earth ended.
Fran is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Frederick Krueger; daughters, Jennifer (Timothy) Klinger, Justina (Al Boettcher) Johnson; grandchildren, Ivan and Oscar Johnson, John and Jacob Klinger, Hailee and Nicolas Boettcher; her sisters, Marlene Dreyer, Jeanne (Joe) Seager, Joyce (Mike) Cowen, Mary (David) Kind; her brothers, Herb Geffers, David (Nancie) Geffers, Don (Sue) Geffers, Gerard Geffers.
Fran was preceded in death by her father Herbert Geffers and her mother Anita (Behn) Geffers; and brothers, Michael, Kenneth and Richard
Fran had an unwavering faith in the Lord, incredible hope, and could always find reasons to be grateful even in times of pain and sorrow. She wanted to live to see her first grandson graduate from school and for her younger grandchildren to be old enough to remember her. Those small requests in life came true last year. Christmas was her favorite time of year. She loved to sit in her rocking chair for the holidays. She loved ducks as they reminded her of her mother and Fran even had 3 pet ducks. Her family always felt her unconditional love for all of them. She will be greatly missed!
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Dec. 4, 2020 at Oakrook Evangelical Free Church, 3126 W. 20th St., Oshkosh. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service. Interment will be held in the St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery in Larsen.
The family would like to thank Fran's special caregivers from Agrace Hospice. Your care was amazing and Fran loved each of you.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com