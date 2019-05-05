Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
1925 - 2019
Oshkosh - Frances I. Nielsen, age 94, of Oshkosh, died Monday morning, April 29, 2019, at Bethel Home. Born in Oshkosh, on February 23, 1925, the daughter of Herbert and Laura (Case) Lambert, Frances married Einar Nielsen and he preceded her in death on October 26,1999. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Oshkosh. Frances enjoyed playing all different kinds of card games and cooking for her family, as they were the most important part of her life.

Survivors include her children, Robert Nielsen of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Peggy (Nathan) Knabenbauer of Neenah, Sally Lane of Oshkosh, Cathy (James) Stewart of Pickett; grandchildren, Brittney (Chad) Demler, James (Alexandra) Stewart, Dawn Benedict, Rhonda Haber, and Scott Lane; and six great-grandchildren. Frances is preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, Barbara Shadduck, three sisters, and a brother.

Memorial graveside services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in Ellenwood Cemetery in Oshkosh, with Pastor Russell Frees officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to in Frances' name would be appreciated. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.seefeldfuneral.com.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 5, 2019
