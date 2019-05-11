|
Frances "Fran" Plummer
Winneconne - Frances "Fran" Plummer, age 89, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Care Partners Assisted Living in Winneconne. She was born September 11, 1929, in Bryant, Wisconsin to the late Festus and Carrie (Dehart) Collier, one of fourteen children. On October 17, 1953, Frances married Thomas Plummer and she spent most of her time raising her two children.
Fran is survived by her daughter, Jill (Darrell) Dittmann, of Pine River; a son, Patrick (Sherry) Plummer, of Butte des Morts; two grandchildren, Jonathon (Kim) Dittmann, of Lake Linden, Michigan; and Ryan Dittmann, of New London. She is also survived by a sister, Shirley (Basil) Everson; a brother, Dale Collier; brothers-in-law, Robert Elwood, Robert (Bonnie) Plummer; sisters-in-law, Verla Plummer, Carol Plummer; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Along with her parents, Frances was also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Thomas Plummer; her siblings, Arnold (Ruth) Collier, Merle (Nevie) Collier, Carroll (Arlene) Collier, Marjorie (Bill) Burns, William (Penny) Collier, Betty (George) Wells, Joseph Collier, Lloyd Collier, Phyllis (Robert) Arndt, Robert (Therese) Collier, Nancy Elwood; and in-laws, Chuck Plummer, James (Ann) Plummer, and Bill Plummer.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Burial will follow in the Plummer Cemetery, town of Oshkosh.
The family extends a very special thank you to Robyn and the staff at Care Partners Assisted Living in Winneconne for all of the care and love they gave Frances during her time there.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 11, 2019