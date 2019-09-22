|
|
Francine Behn
Appleton - Francine Behn passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Rennes Health and Rehab Center in Appleton.
She was born to Edwin and Bridget Anthony on January 8, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois. After moving to Weyauwega, she married Dewey Behn on October 24, 1959. They made their home in the Larsen/Winchester area for many years until Dewey's death in 1999.
Fran was an amazing cake baker and decorator and many wedding albums reflect her work. She loved to travel, especially to her beloved Ireland. In recent years Fran and her special friend, John Rietveld, travelled extensively in the United States.
Proud of her Irish heritage, Fran was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Scott (Cathy) Behn; daughter, Jeanne (Jeff) Brandt; grandchildren, Breehan (Jeremy), Max (Thuyvi), Nicole (Patrick), Meghan, and Samantha; great-grandchildren, Belle, Teeghan, Cooper, Bennett, and Jo-Jo. Fran came from a large family but many siblings have passed. Two sisters, Karyn and Beatrice, and two brothers, Hugh and Robert remain to remember her. She also had a close circle of friends and other relatives. Cousins, Pat Boushley and Victor Anthony have been especially close and supportive. She loved and appreciated you all.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A prayer service will be held on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be on Thursday, September 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega.
Fran, you will always be remembered and loved as a woman who spoke her mind and wanted the best for everyone.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 22, 2019