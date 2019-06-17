|
Oshkosh - Frank C. "Chuck" Lear, 76, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday June 15, 2019, surrounded by his family and close friends. He was born on February 7, 1943 in Waupaca a son of Herbert and Alma Elliott Lear. On September 12, 1964 he married Harriet Komm in Oshkosh.
He worked for many years in sales for Viking Electric and was a member of First English Lutheran Church. He enjoyed golfing, fly fishing, taking fishing trips to Canada, traveling, his black Corvette, storytelling, his HAM radio, and playing Sheepshead. He was a member of Kiwanis, Ducks Unlimited and was well known for his sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife Harriet, his son Scott (Vicky) Lear, his daughter Sheryl Heinbigner, five grandchildren Logan, Zac, Alyssa, Evan, Austin, his brother Dennis (Laurie) Lear, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father Clarence George, and his sister MaryAnn Oppor.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church with Rev. Tim Greenwald officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Waupaca.
A memorial in Chuck's name is being established.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice Care and Nicole Garland of HomeAid Health Care. Thank you also to Mike and Sandy Burton, Joanne and Dick Pollack and a special thanks to Richard and Ginny Carroll for being wonderful friends throughout.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 17, 2019