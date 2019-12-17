Services
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home
402 Waugoo Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-231-1510
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home
402 Waugoo Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54904
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home
402 Waugoo Ave
Oshkosh, WI 54904
Frank Joseph Schicker Jr.


1947 - 2019
Frank Joseph Schicker Jr. Obituary
Frank Joseph Schicker Jr.

Oshkosh - Frank Joseph Schicker Jr., age 72, passed away on Monday December 16, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center. Frank was born on February 16, 1947, a son to the late Frank and Gertrude (Steinhauser) Schicker in Milwaukee. He married Gretchen Gandt on December 31, 1996 in Milwaukee.

Frank enlisted in the United States Army with his best friend, "brother from another mother," John Hauke. After his service he worked as a driver for the city of Milwaukee, and drove the Bookmobile. He loved to play poker, skunk people at cribbage, and most of all he loved fishing anywhere, anytime. Frank was a fan of the Brewers, Packers, and loved watching Gretchen put the garden together.

Frank is survived by his wife Gretchen Gandt; daughter Lisa (Lenny) Bendlin; his sons Brian Schicker, and Mark Pohl, his brothers Jimmy (Janice) Schicker and Tony (Linda) Schicker, his sister Virginia Fazio, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marilyn Gandt-Hudson and Jim Hudson. He is further survived by seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, and his nieces, nephews, and grand nephews who will miss him dearly.

A memorial service for Frank will be held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home (402 Waugoo Ave.) on Friday December 20, 2019 at 11 AM with Rev. Connie Weiss officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of service.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staffs at Aurora at Home Hospice, Aurora Medical Center and Vince Lombardi Cancer Center.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
