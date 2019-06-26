Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
Riverside City Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Slusarski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Slusarski


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank Slusarski Obituary
Frank Slusarski

Oshkosh - Frank Walter Slusarski, age 77, of Oshkosh passed away peacefully on Saturday June 22, 2019 at his residence. Frank was born in Stevens Point on October 26, 1941 the son of Dominic and Eleanor (Wanta) Slusarski. Frank served his Country in the U.S. Marines for 4 years. He was employed with the Federal Government as a IRS agent for 25 years. Frank married Sally Prietz on May 17, 1969.

Frank is survived by his wife Sally Slusarski of Oshkosh. Two sons, Mike (Bev) Slusarski and David (Lauren) Slusarski all of Oshkosh. One brother, Larry (Lucy) Slusarski of Stevens Point and one sister, Laura (Dave) Menzel of Cedarburg. Three grandchildren, Alex, Ella and Erin, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Loretta.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Riverside City Cemetery. Following the graveside service there is a celebration of life at the Algoma Town Hall.

logo


logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now