Frank Slusarski
Oshkosh - Frank Walter Slusarski, age 77, of Oshkosh passed away peacefully on Saturday June 22, 2019 at his residence. Frank was born in Stevens Point on October 26, 1941 the son of Dominic and Eleanor (Wanta) Slusarski. Frank served his Country in the U.S. Marines for 4 years. He was employed with the Federal Government as a IRS agent for 25 years. Frank married Sally Prietz on May 17, 1969.
Frank is survived by his wife Sally Slusarski of Oshkosh. Two sons, Mike (Bev) Slusarski and David (Lauren) Slusarski all of Oshkosh. One brother, Larry (Lucy) Slusarski of Stevens Point and one sister, Laura (Dave) Menzel of Cedarburg. Three grandchildren, Alex, Ella and Erin, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Loretta.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Riverside City Cemetery. Following the graveside service there is a celebration of life at the Algoma Town Hall.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 26, 2019