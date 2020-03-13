|
Oshkosh - Franklin C. Wolff, age 86, passed away at Aurora Medical Center on March 10, 2020. He was born to the late Franklin and Martha Wolff on September 9, 1933 in Oshkosh, WI. He graduated from Oshkosh High School and joined the United States Air Force shortly after that. He married Nancy Case on May 25th, 1957at St. Vincent's Catholic Church and they were together until her passing in 2017. He worked at Oshkosh Truck as a machinist and assembler. He is a member at Saint Vincent's Catholic Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (Jeff) Peterson and Linda (Jason) Noe; son, Ryan (Melodey) McGrew; grandchildren, Colin, Lauren, Troy, Kamber, and Logan; great grandson, Steffen; and sister, Jean (Peter) Boetcher.
Frank was proceeded in death by his parents, loving wife Nancy, and sister Lorraine Frietag.A service for Frank will be held at Saint Vincent's Catholic Church (1225 Oregon St, Oshkosh, WI) on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11 AM. Visitation will be held from 10:30 until the time of service. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery where Franklin will receive full military honors.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020