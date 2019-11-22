|
Fred "Frantic Freddie" Herrmann
Town of Poy Sippi - Frederick "Frantic Freddie" Herrmann, age 77, passed away peacefully at his Town of Poy Sippi home on Tuesday November 19, 2019.
"Fred" was born on April 4, 1942 in Milwaukee, the son of Joseph and Antonie (Hahn) Herrmann.
On August 2, 1985, he was united in marriage to Carol Chipman in Milwaukee.
He was employed as an inside salesman for a plastic fabrication company for 30 years, but his real passion was his music. Fred was known as "Frantic Freddie", the much accomplished musician for the Milwaukee based band, the Chevrons. He was an awesome saxophone player. Fred also played the bass guitar and was lead singer. He was a Chevron for 47 years and considered his band mates his extended family.
Fred had a love for the outdoors, whether it be hunting, fishing, boating or "porch sitting" with Carol and other relatives and friends. When he retired in Poy Sippi, he was surrounded by the nature he loved.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, Poy Sippi Lions Club, Monches Fish and Game Club, and the St Philip Neri Church Choir.
Fred is survived by his wife, Carol, daughters; Elizabeth Herrmann, Kathleen (Michael) Mager, Melissa (Johansson) Last, 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, son, Frederick (Chris) Herrmann Jr. and was preceeded in death by son, William "Billy". Fred is further survived by many nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law; Victoria Seelow, Eileen (Al) Korchunoff, Lori Trahan, Victoria Chipman, brother-in-law, Robert (Mary Ann) Chipman and special Chevron friends; Lock, Ollie, Vance, The Wop, Happy Harry and many other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, co-officiated by Deacon Robert Precourt and Father Andrew Kurz.
Family and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Fred from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on November 26, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Poy Sippi, 2304 Liberty Street. The Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11.
For more information and to view a tribute video, please refer to www.wieckiskipchakfuneral.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019