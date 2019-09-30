|
|
Fred Ruh
Dallas, TX - Fred Vernon Ruh, age 85 passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Dallas, TX. He was born in Oshkosh on November 17, 1933 to the late Harry and Dorothy (Sucher) Ruh.
After three years of honorable service in the United States Army, Fred began a career in retail management. In the early nineteen eighties he chose to pursue his dream of home building and real estate which led to him to become a partner in a RE/Max real estate franchise in Texas. Fred was active in the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship and assisted with the music ministry at Liberty Light House Church in Ft Worth, TX
Fred is survived by his wife Phyllis; sisters Lorraine, Patricia, Deanna; his brother Ben; children Joe, Dan, Julie, Wendy; grandchildren Daniel, Donna, Adam, Natalie, Abby, Alexander; great-granddaughter Ava and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Warren and Bob.
A memorial service for Fred Ruh will be held on October 5th 2019 at 11am at River Valley Church 1331 North High Ave, Oshkosh. A light lunch will follow. A brief graveside service will be held at the Sacred Heart cemetery at 3pm.
We are very grateful to Kathi and Ben Ruh, Fred's sister in-law and brother for their help in organizing his memorial.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 30, 2019