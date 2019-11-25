|
Frederic Kubsch
Sturgeon Bay - Frederic Matthew Kubsch, 87, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away at home on Nov. 25, 2019. He was born Jan. 19, 1932 in Manitowoc County to Matthew and Stell (Stedl) Kubsch. On Nov. 20, 1972, he married Greta Joan Fredrick in Oshkosh.
Fred served his country in the U.S. Airforce from 1952- 1954. He graduated from Marquette University in 1956 where he played football from 1952-1956. Fred had a career in education from 1956- 1988. He was very passionate about coaching football, baseball, track, and curling. He took several teams to state championships and was instrumental in starting a curling team. Fred was also a huge Badger fan who never missed a game. One time he and Greta even travelled to Japan to watch them play. Fred and Greta summered in Door County for many years and moved there permanently in 1998.
He is survived by his wife Greta and 10 children, Michael Kubsch, Carl Fredrick, Robin Fredrick, Patricia (Steven) Burr, Mary (Randy) North, Craig (Andree) Fredrick, Cathy Kubsch, Rick Kubsch, Lori (Bill) Leo, and Anna Moore; 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers, John Kubsch (special friend Rose), Jim (Betsy) Kubsch, Allan (Mary Kay) Kubsch, and Mark Kubsch. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother David (Joanne) Kubsch.
Friends may call at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay on Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. On-line condolences may be offered at www.forbesfuneralhome.com
Special thanks to Unity Hospice for the wonderful care and support.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019