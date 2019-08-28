|
|
Oshkosh - Frederick "Fred" Carl Behlendorf, age 89 of Oshkosh, passed away at his residence on Sunday, August 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 14, 1930 in Oshkosh to the late Frederick and Marguerite (Fugleberg) Behlendorf. Fred married Lorraine Bergquist on October 27, 1956 at Grace Lutheran in Oshkosh officiated by Pastor Theodore Sauer. Their marriage was blessed with three daughters.
Fred was a proud United States Army veteran who served in the Korean War and was part of the Dirty Dozen. The Dirty Dozen was a group of 12 men from the Oshkosh Reserve Center who formed a lifelong friendship. Four of them had the honor of going on The Old Glory Honor Flight together. He retired from the military in 1984 after 35 years of service. Fred was the owner of Fugleberg & Flister Florsists, a family run business that opened in 1882. His family will remember him for his love of painting, golfing, and socializing. Fred was an avid artist and belonged to the Oshkosh Fine Arts Association and The Rural Rembrandts Art Club. Fred was a pilot and life member of EAA, the Oshkosh Masonic Lodge 27 F & AM, The American Legion, and the Edgewater Club.
Fred is lovingly missed by his wife of nearly 63 years, Lorraine; daughters, Michelle (Tim) Ulrich, Marcia (Chris) Batley, Mary (Steve) Haase; grandchildren, Steve (Tonya) Floyd, Danielle Floyd, Brianna Hable, McKenzie (Ryan) White, Tyler Batley, Cole Haase, Desmond Haase, Ciara Haase; great-grandchildren, Caden Floyd, Kilee Marsh, Jeremiah Butler, Christian Waters.
Fred was preceded in death by his sister, Marion Behlendorf.
A funeral service for Fred will be held at 12:00PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. with Pastor Tim Greenwald officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:00AM until the time of the service. Interment with military honors will take place in Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Glory Honor Flight, or the Military Veterans Museum and Education Center.
Fred's family would like to thank Dr. Alzoubi and his staff for their wonderful care over the years.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 28, 2019