Frederick J. KundertOshkosh - Frederick J. Kundert left us to be with the Lord on August 2nd. He was born October 20, 1929, at St. Clare Hospital in Monroe Wisconsin.His parents were prominent citizens in the Monroe Wisconsin community. His mother had a morning cooking program and a radio show where she interviewed a variety of guests in the afternoon. His father was the Treasure of Green County.Frederick's first job was a paper boy for the Monroe Evening Times.At a young age Fred discovered his passion. He was an avid trout fisherman and fished for over 85 years. In High school he excelled at swimming, and won numerous competitions. Fred obtained his pilots license at the age of 15, before he was able to drive a car. As a young man he loved pheasant hunting with his English Setter Lucky, who was a special pal and companion. Bowling was also a sport he enjoyed.He graduated from Monroe Senior High School in 1947. He enlisted in the Army which later became the Air Force to serve three years. Fred ended up staying in the service four years due to the Korean War. The military did not want to lose him but he found a way with the help of the General's secretary to move on. The General liked him very much but, did not want him to date his daughter. After his service to his country, Fred attended Utah State University for one year and returned to his hometown to attend his grandfather's funeral. He stopped at the A & W Root Beer stand and that is where he saw Afra Knebubuehl (the love of his life) for the first time. He just had to get a date with her. She was a car hop on roller skates. Fred made frequent visits to the A & W just to see her and because he wanted to make an impression, he would not let any other waitress wait on him. While Afra was attending college at UW Madison, Fred called on her at Barnard Hall many times. They started dating and were soon engaged. They married on June 23, 1957 at St. Johns Church in Monroe. They were blessed with three boys. Frederick R., Kevin, and Christopher.Fred started his career at Swiss Colony in Monroe. His skill with computers took him to a to the position at the Life Insurance Company, The Equitable Reserve Association located in Neenah, WI where he became secretary and Vice President. He retired in 1986 to pursue his outdoor passions of hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed camping with family in the northern woods of Wisconsin. He took his wife and boys on week long vacations hiking, fishing and camping in the Bighorn Mountains of Wyoming, in pursuit of golden trout. He enjoyed his wonderful long vacation with his wife to see his favorite nieces Kathy and Sue in Washington State. In his later years he was able to fly to Washington D.C. on The"Old Glory Honor Flight", with his son Chris. He was very proud. It was a day he never forgot.Fred is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Afra, three sons Frederick Randolf (Judi) of Franklin TN, Kevin (Paula) Oshkosh, and Christopher (Kim) Fox Crossing. Fred is further survived by his grandchildren; Alisha, Frederick Jacob, Alexander, Elizabeth (Nick) Thomas, Emily (Andrew) Golabiewski, Austin, Jacob Curtis, and Paul. His three great grandchildren Brady, Max and Levi ThomasFred was preceded in death by his parents Ralph & Dorothy (Dietz), and his brother Ralph (Jiggs).There will be a private service for the family and a celebration ofFred's life to be held in May of 2021 with full military honors. In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the "Old Glory Honor Flight".The family would like to thank the staff at Bella Vista for their care and support.Fly high dad, until we see you again!