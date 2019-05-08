|
Frederick Joseph Luskey
Ripon - Frederick Joseph Luskey, age 85, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Ripon Medical Center.
Fred was born August 6, 1933, in Le Sueur, MN, the son of Thomas and Louise (Manke) Luskey. He graduated from Le Sueur High School. Fred served our country in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. Then from 1955 to 1958, he worked for John Deere. Fred then went on to work at American National Canning Company as a line mechanic and first shift Forman in 1958. He married Jean Brenke on June 6, 1959 in Le Sueur, MN. Fred retired from his Forman position in 1988. He decided that he still wanted to work, so he sold Tow Trucks for Unique Auto Body and Towing from 1989 to 1993 and then sold for Lynch Truck Center from 1993 to 2013. He was a member of Ripon VFW Post 5278 and enjoyed shaking dice and going to the casino.
Survivors include his wife, of nearly 60 years, Jean Luskey of Ripon, WI; two sons, Daniel Luskey of Lake Havasu City, AZ (formerly of Ripon, WI) and Dennis (Brenda) Luskey of Fox Lake, WI; one daughter, Judith Luskey of Dayton, OH; two grandchildren, Garrett and Kirsten both of Fox Lake, WI; sister, Geraldine (Dick) Smith of Oakdale, MN and three brothers, Jim (Betty) Luskey of Prior Lake, MN, Fenton (Phyllis) Luskey of Blaine, MN and Leo (Madeleine) Luskey of Ham Lake, MN. He was survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Fred was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Lou (Bob) Hargrove and Dorothy (Jim) Heywood; two brothers, Frank (Bonnie) Luskey and Mark Luskey; three nieces, Karen Luskey, Lou Ann Hargrove and Carol Heywood and several aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.
Visitation for Fred will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 11 - 2:00 pm at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 228 Blossom St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Memorial Mass for Fred will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 2:00 pm at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ripon with Reverend Robert A. Fictum officiating. A Final Salute with Military Honors will follow. Inurnment will then take place at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in the Town of Ripon. A memorial has been established in Fred's name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 8, 2019