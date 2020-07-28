1/1
Frederick N. Peterson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick N. Peterson

Butte des Morts - Frederick N. Peterson, age 87 of Butte des Morts, WI died on July 26, 2020 after a short stay at Virginia Highlands in Germantown. He was born June 27,1933, the son of Fred W. and Eleanor Ingabord Johnson Peterson, in Red Wing, MN. Upon graduation from Red Wing High School, Fred joined the U.S. Navy and served as Aviation Boatswain's Mate during the Korean War. After honorable discharge, Fred married Alberta "Berta" Hildagard Burkard, November 5, 1954 in Red Wing, MN. For 33 years Fred and Berta owned and operated F.N. Peterson, Inc., providing new and used production equipment and consulting to the food, dairy, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries. Prior to F.N.Peterson, Inc., Fred was employed at DeLaval Spray Dryer Division, in River Falls, WI as Sales Manager and Damrow Company in Fond du Lac, WI as Sales Manager.

Fred is survived by wife and constant true love companion, Berta; three daughters, Teresa (Dan) Wolner, Sue (Kelly) Plath, Rosanne (Mike) McDonald; two sons, Rick (Virginia) Peterson and Vern Peterson and a brother, Elroy Peterson. Other survivors are 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by a daughter Carolyn, father Fred, mother Eleanor, brothers Willis, Kenny and sister Marie Cordes. Cremation has taken place, burial of remains will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minnesota, at discretion of wife Berta.

A memorial picnic and celebration will be held at a later date hosted by Berta at her present home. Food, music and ample refreshments will be served throughout the day.

Online condolences may be offered at zacherlfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zacherl Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved