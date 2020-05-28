Gabriel James Karsnia
Ripon - Gabriel James Karsnia, age 16, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home.
Gabriel was born August 4, 2003, in Neenah, WI, the son of Philip and Mary (Leitz) Karsnia. He was a student at Ripon High School. Gabriel loved all things sports, football, baseball, basketball, hockey, hunting, fishing and ice fishing. His smile was contagious. Gabriel enjoyed spending time with his friends and had the ability to make people laugh. He was very outgoing, a loyal friend, and helpful to those in need. Gabriel was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ripon.
Survivors include his parents, Philip and Mary Karsnia; his brother, Nathaniel Leitz; his sister, Emersyn Karsnia; grandparents, Herm and Sue Leitz; great-grandmother, Evelyn Jonckowski; his aunt and uncle, Missy (Craig) Seider and Jeff Leitz; and aunt, Stephanie (Rodney) Gibbons; cousins, Elaina Seider, Alyia and Landon Leitz, Camerin Gibbons and many other great-aunts and uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Timothy and Lois Karsnia; great-grandgrandparents, Robert and Barbara Prellwitz and Elaine and Herman Leitz; great-grandparents, Robert Jonckowski and Frank and Kathryn Karsnia.
A private family service for Gabriel will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ripon, with Reverend Sue Sheffer-Meyer officiating.
A public visitation for Gabriel will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 2 - 5:00 pm at Barlow Park Pavilion in Ripon with a prayer service following at 5:00 pm. Pastor Jack Kraaz will officiate. A memorial is being established in his name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 28 to May 30, 2020.