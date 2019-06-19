|
|
Gail Ann Flanigan
Tomahawk - Gail Ann Flanigan, age 64, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. Born on February 15, 1955, to Rexford and June Flanigan, she grew up in Oshkosh and graduated from Oshkosh North High School in 1973. She worked at Morgans/JELD-WEN Doors until 2006 and then went on to work at the Winnebago State Hospital until her retirement in 2017. As a passionate, fun-loving woman who loved to travel, Gail was always up for the next adventure. She also loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Dick and Glen Flanigan; and her "mister", Dave Niesen.
She is survived by her daughter, Cassidy (Jason) Wegwerth; her son, Brian Robinson; her three grandchildren, Abbigail Robinson, William Wegwerth, and Elliann Wegwerth; her sisters, Jackie MacKinnis, Linda Schlicting, Nancy Ross; and her brother, Jim (Christina) Flanigan. Gail also leaves behind her two former stepchildren and their children, many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Family and friends whose lives Gail has touched are invited to the Mueller Funeral Home, 904 E. Main St, Winneconne, WI 54986 from Noon until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, to celebrate her life, grieve, and support each other. A service will be held at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be given in Gail's honor to the in Marshfield, WI. Donations can also be made at https://www.cancer.org/treatment/support-programs-and-services/patient-lodging/hope-lodge/marshfield/support-us.html.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 19, 2019