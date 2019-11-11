|
Gail Bowen Stevens
Gail Bowen Stevens, 66, passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2019. Gail was born on January 15, 1953 along with her twin, Gwenn, to the late Dwain and Blanche Bowen of Omro. After graduation she moved to St. Louis, and Milwaukee where she received a Quality Engineer and Machinist degree. Gail worked for Rexnord-Stearns Division as Senior Lab Technician. After marriage to Ray Stevens in 1980 they lived for a short time in St. Francis, then many years in Slinger, and finally Eagle River. Gail loved cats, and bird and wildlife watching in her own back yard. She was an avid photographer and enjoyed vacationing in Canada and Florida. Gail also loved to visit the Northwoods casinos. Her other passions were old movies, family gatherings, baking, cooking, canning, puzzles, cards and games.
Gail is survived by her husband of 39 years Ray Stevens of Eagle River; her sisters Shirley Bowen of Oshkosh, Judy (Ed) Pollex of Oshkosh, Arlene (Dan) Benedict of Winneconne, Gwenn Fisher of Oshkosh, and brother-in-law David Miller of Oshkosh and many cherished nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and furbaby, Cappie. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Beverly (David) Miller.
There will be a Celebration of Life open house at Wedgewood Supper Club of Omro, on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00.
No farewell words were spoken, there was no time to say goodbye.
You were gone before we knew it,
And only God knows why.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019