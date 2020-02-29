|
|
Gail Elizabeth Morkemo
Omro - On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Gail Elizabeth Morkemo, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 66.
Gail was born on April 8, 1953, in Clintonville, Wisconsin to John Paris Mann III and Elizabeth Jane Mann (nee Ebert). She received her Bachelor of Science in Textiles and Clothing degree from the Ohio State University, and worked in retail management for 40 years. On October 19, 1991, she married William Christopher Morkemo. She was the mother of son, Robert Dewey Hawthorne, and daughter, Emma Renee Lawson (nee Morkemo). In retirement she enjoyed working part time at Shopko Hometown in Winneconne. When not working she would be at Wind Pointe Harbor.
Gail was a generous woman and excellent gift giver. She always had an eye for fashion and also expressed her creativity through her delicious cooking. Gail loved her college years as an Alpha Phi sorority member, and always remained true to her Ohio State Buckeyes. She was competitive, efficient, and a hard worker, but also knew how to relax and have fun. There is not much she enjoyed more than a day at the lake and has passed her contagious love of boating on to her husband and children. Her energetic personality brought life to a room and will be missed.
Gail was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elizabeth.
She is survived by her husband, William; her two children, Dewey, and Emma (Jory); her three grandchildren, Karter Hawthorne, Summer Hawthorne, and Trigg Lawson; her three brothers, John Mann IV, Thomas (Cindy) Mann, and Robert (Tracey) Mann; former husband, Nick Hawthorne; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday March 8, 2020, at Calvary SonRise Church, 222 Church Ave. Oshkosh, WI. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. with a service following at 5:00 p.m.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020