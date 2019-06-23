|
|
Gail M. (Koeck) Kuehn
Oshkosh - Gail M. (Koeck) Kuehn, age 80, of Oshkosh passed away peacefully and without pain, on June 18th, 2019 at ThedaCare Medical Center. She was born on March 25, 1939 in Oshkosh, the daughter of the late Anthony and Irene Spanbauer Koeck.
Gail was united in marriage to Richard (Dick) Kuehn in Oshkosh, on July 2, 1960. Gail received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Wisconsin State College, Oshkosh, in 1961. She taught 6th graders in Neenah and Winneconne, WI. In 1977, she and her spouse started Oshkosh Insulators, Inc., of which she was Vice-president/Secretary. She then became a Notary Public and a Wisconsin State Energy Inspector. They sold the successful business 25 years later.
In her younger years, Gail enjoyed tennis, piano, canoeing, boating, gardening, and the card game, "Bridge." Being an avid Packer fan, she was proud of the fact that she had not missed viewing a Green Bay Packer's game since 1960.
Gail is survived by her husband, Dick Kuehn of Oshkosh, a daughter, Connie J. Kuehn of Payson, AZ and was preceded in death by her other daughter, Carrie L. Maul (Kuehn). According to her wishes, Gail donated her body to science for medical research and preferred not to have a memorial service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 23, 2019