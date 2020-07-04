Oshkosh - Gary A. Adams, age 79, of the Town of Algoma, died on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born on June 20, 1941 in Oshkosh a son of Walter and Luella Kuhn Adams.He was a veteran of the United States Army and for many years was an owner of his own plumbing business. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.He is survived by three sons Brian(Dailin) Adams, John Adams, Ben(Kate) Adams, one daughter Sarah(C.J.) Sloan, his grandchildren Christopher Adams, Maria Adams, Talor Sloan, Lainey Sloan, Sophia Sloan, Ella Adams, Olla Adams, Max Adams and his brother Richard(Lois) Adams.He was preceded in death by his parents, and his son Samuel Adams.Private services will be held.A special thank you to Lori Geffers and Kim Green for their years of friendship and care.