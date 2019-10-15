|
Gary C. Johnson
Menomonee Falls - October 14, 2019. Age 77 years. Beloved husband of Carolyn L. (nee Fulmer). Dear father of Marcus (Cindy) Nerad and Elisa (Benjamin) Mortensen. PaPa of Samantha, Andy, Grace, Jacob and Mackenzie. Brother of Janice (Bart) Steinert. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19 at SPRING CREEK CHURCH, N35 W22000 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM.
Memorials to the Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC. 28607, are appreciated.
Harder Funeral Home, 262.781.8350, www.harderfuneralhome.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019