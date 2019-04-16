|
|
Gary Knotts
Oshkosh - Gary A. Knotts, age 52, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. He was born on October 7, 1966 in Missouri to the late Jerry and Patsy (Watson) Knotts. On August 12, 2017 he married Vicky Flores. Gary had a devout faith in Jesus. He was a straight forward, tell it like is, guy. Gary will be remembered for his amazing sense of humor and for being very family oriented.
Gary is survived by his wife, Vicky; children: Kimberly (fiance', Josh Francis) Knotts, Tiffinee Knotts, Kala (Travis) Pegarsch and Rebecca Courtney; grandchildren: Hunter Knotts and Isabella Courtney; brother, Mike Watson; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Tony Knotts.
A visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Seefeld Funeral Home.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 16, 2019