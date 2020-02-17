|
Gary Lee Schultz
Ripon - Gary Lee Schultz, age 66, of Marion, Iowa and Ripon, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. He was born on March 31, 1953, in Ripon, a son of Clarence and Angeline (Szweda) Schultz. Gary was a graduate of Ripon High School. He moved to Marion, Iowa, where he worked for 46 years and retired as a lead technician at Rockwell Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids. Gary enjoyed working with electronics.
Gary is survived by his sister, Judy (Carl) Chappa, Jr. of Berlin; 2 brothers, Robert Schultz of Green Lake, David Schultz of Ripon; nieces, nephews, cousins, special co-workers, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Angeline Schultz; several aunts and uncles.
To honor Gary's wishes there will be no services. Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or share a memory of Gary with his family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020