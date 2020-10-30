1/1
Gary R. Freiberg
Gary R. Freiberg

Oshkosh - Gary R. Freiberg, age 56, of Oshkosh, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh to William and Joyce (Williams) Freiberg.

Gary enjoyed hunting, music by the Moody Blues, and watching Packer games and Jeopardy.

Gary is survived by his wife of 14 years, Kelly Freiberg; parents, William and Joyce Freiberg; two siblings: David (Shelly) Freiberg, Ellen (Kevin) Konrad; five nieces and nephews: John and Allison Konrad, Mitchell (Amanda) Freiberg, Kaelyn (Jimmy) Huebschman, Kenna Freiberg; great niece and nephew: Kinsley and Rhett Huebschman; mother and father-in-law: Louis and Susan Captain; former sister-in-law, Patsy Malone; beloved dog, Lola; and three cats: Sally, Georgie, and Henri. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Paula.

Private family services will be held. Burial will take place at Ellenwood Cemetery in Oshkosh.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
