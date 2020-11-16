1/1
Gary Taillefer
Gary Taillefer

North Fond du Lac - Gary A. Taillefer, 72, of North Fond du Lac, passed away due to complications of heart disease on November 11, 2020, at Ascension Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh.

Gary was born on July 29, 1948, in Minneapolis, MN, the son of the late Richard and Claire (nee Winkler) Taillefer. He was a graduate of Washburn High School, following high school he attended college in Everett, WA and graduated at the University of Minnesota. He then went on to UW Oshkosh getting a degree in Communications. Gary was employed at G and L as a draftsman and later in life was a Correctional Officer at Winnebago Resource Center in Oshkosh.

Gary was a collector, inventor, fire arm enthusiast, photographer, and an airplane enthusiast. His hobbies were reading, archery, r/c car racing, racquet ball, tennis, hunting, fishing, canoeing, traveling, storytelling, and bible study. Gary was a competition long distance shooter and enjoyed playing and watching softball. He was a member of the Van Dyne Sportsman's Club and a Big Brother to Brian Kropp in the Big Brother/Big Sister Organization. Gary was known as Mr. T to the kids Ellis Street. Gary was a born-again Christian.

Those Gary leaves behind to cherish his memory include two sons, Collin Taillefer and Blake (Kelly) Taillefer; his dear friend, Sharon Mueller; his former wife, Jean O'Brien-Green; a sister, Beverly (Harold) Short of Murfreesboro, TN; a stepbrother, Duane Taillefer; two grandchildren, Savannah Taillefer and Ivy Taillefer; a great grandchild, Lincoln Grohall; two nephews, Dave Johnson Jr. and Dennis Johnson; other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his stepmother, Helen Taillefer; a stepsister, Denise Branville; his uncle, Fred Winkler; and his nephew, Paul Johnson.

VISITATION: Gary's family will greet relatives and friends at the Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond Du Lac Ave, in Fond du Lac from 10:00 a.m. until Noon on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for Gary will be held at Noon on Saturday at the Twohig Funeral Home in Fond du Lac. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Eden.

The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to his special friend, Sharon Mueller for the many years of love and care; Norb and Joyce Baumhardt from Eden, WI; Dr. Russel Fredrickson with Agnesian Healthcare; and the Spillman Library Staff in North Fond du Lac.

In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated for a bench to place at Oven Island in Fond du Lac.

The Twohig Funeral Home in Fond du Lac has been entrusted with Gary's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.twohigfunerals.com




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
