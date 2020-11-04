1/
Gary W. Dahlke
1953 - 2020
{ "" }
Gary W. Dahlke

Oshkosh - Gary W. Dahlke, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. He was born on February 11, 1953 in Ripon, WI to the late Walter and Virginia Dahlke. He married Catherine Ann Becker on September 10, 1994 in Las Vegas.

Gary was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an avid Packer, Brewer, and Bucks fan. Gary also enjoyed wood working and annual trips to Las Vegas.

Gary is survived by his wife, Cathy Dahlke; sister, Carrie Tischer; niece, Heidi (Lee) Martin and her children, Addison and Hudson; sisters-in-law: Susan (Neal) Eichman, Mary Jo Becker; and brother-in-law, Daniel (Liz) Becker and his children, Laura, Kristi and Thomas. Gary is further preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ron Tischer and nephew, Chad Widlake.

Gary's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the Oshkosh Aurora Medical Center ICU.

Per Gary's wishes, no formal services will be held.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
