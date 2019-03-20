|
Gene Ludger LaBerge
Oshkosh - Gene Ludger LaBerge, age 86, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his residence in Katy, Texas.
Gene was born on March 15, 1932 in Ladysmith, WI, on the family farm of Arthur and Louise (Wegner) LaBerge, and was the 8th of twelve children.
After finishing high school in Ladysmith, Gene was drafted into the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, then returned to Wisconsin to attend college at UW-Superior and later at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He received a PhD in Geology in 1963. While a graduate student at Madison, Gene met and married Sally Scholz, another geology student, and the two traveled to Australia and South Africa, where Gene did post-doctoral work. The couple moved to Oshkosh in 1965, when Gene began his teaching career in the Geology Department at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Gene's career at the University lasted from 1965 to his retirement in 1998, while there he taught minerology and the geology of Wisconsin to hundreds of local students. He and Sally built their dream home in the Town of Omro and raised their three daughters there. They remained in that home for over 50 years.
During their marriage, Gene and Sally traveled the world, working with the diplomatic exchange program People to People in China and Russia, visiting mines in Namibia and Brazil, and taking a romantic trip to Paris in the early 2000's.
Gene also dedicated many summers to his work with the US Geological Survey over the course of his career. He received numerous professional awards, including the Goldich Medal, an international award for his work in the Lake Superior region on geology, the Rosebush award for teaching excellence, and the UW Oshkosh Distinguished Teaching Award, amongst others. He published numerous articles and a book on the geology of the Lake Superior Region. Gene was an outstanding and inspiring teacher, loved by his students, and he has inspired many to become professional geologists and teachers themselves.
Gene is survived by his wife Sally and his three daughters, Michelle, Rene, and Laura. He is also survived by six grandchildren, including Jacob and Gwen Maurer of Oshkosh. Gene is also survived by two siblings, Catherine and Mary Ann. He is predeceased by 6 brothers and 3 sisters.
In the future, the family would like to establish a memorial fund in Gene's name to continue his passion for geology.
Gene was an extraordinarily generous man who was committed to both his career and his family. He knew he had lived a wonderful life, and relished all of his experiences. For many, he was a larger than life figure who lived his life to the fullest, and his energy and dedication were legendary. His commitment to the field of geology was exceptional, and it is very likely that he is now playing guitar and cooking grunge on that great geology fieldtrip in the sky.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 20, 2019