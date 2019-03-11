|
|
Genevieve Brans
Omro - Genevieve E. Brans, age 94, of Oshkosh, passed away on Friday March 8, 2019 at her home in Omro. She was born in Oshkosh, on March 12, 1924 the daughter of the late John and Louise Pechman Demler. Gen married Marvin Brans in Oshkosh on September 18, 1943. He preceded her in death on May 22, 1978. She lived in the town of Omro most of her life, and until the time of her retirement was employed by Morgan doors for over twenty-seven years. Gen was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Omro, and after her retirement enjoyed watching turkey, deer, birds and other wild life at the farm.
Gen will be missed by three daughters; Katherine Biebl, of Omro, Marcia (Scott) Bishop, Omro, Carrie (Gordon) Faust, Pickett, four grandchildren; Dan (Candice) Faust, Tammy (Mark) Kain, Michelle (Jim) Tollard, Gordie (Marie) Faust, four great-grandchildren; Justin, Joey Kain, Cole Tollard, Willow Faust, three sisters; Rosemary Weitz, Margaret Volkman, and Marcella Ziebell. she is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by two daughters; Judy Lorrie Brans, three sister; Cecelia Eichman, Elizabeth Gerth, Marie Dickey, seven brothers; Joe, Al, Rob, John, Clif, Harry and Richard Demler. Gen is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Gen will be held on Wednesday March 13, in Poklasny Funeral Home (870 W South Park) at 6:00 PM with Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 PM until the hour of services.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 11, 2019